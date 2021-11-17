MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on its website on Tuesday, November 16 that Los Angeles County Beaches and Harbors reopened the newly reconstructed access road leading from Westward Beach Road into the Point Dume Beach parking lot in Malibu.

Restrooms 1 and 3 are open to the public. Construction remains on restroom 2 with chemical toilets available at that location. On August 21, after being eroded for more than a month, the access road that extends from the end of Westward Beach Road into the Point Dume parking lot collapsed.

A segment of the road was destroyed after sustaining heavy damage and erosion from extremely high tides and high surf.

The public was not allowed in the impacted area. An unpaved access road was created using boulders and aggregate material; but it is for official use only due to safety concerns posed by the heavy equipment used to expand the access.