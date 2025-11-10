MALIBU—On November 4, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills Station indicated that an arrest was made on October 22 related to a reckless driver on a minibike.

On October 22, at approximately 4 p.m., a deputy was patrolling in the area of Cross Creek Road and Civic Center Way in Malibu.

The deputy spotted a person on a minibike doing wheelies down the center median passing several vehicles. The deputy followed as the minibike pulled into a parking lot.

The driver was arrested for Reckless Driving and Driving without a Motorcycle License and the minibike was impounded for 30 days. The name and age of the driver have not been disclosed to the public.