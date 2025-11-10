SANTA MONICA—On Friday, November 7, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office disclosed that Marshonda Whitaker, 42, was charged with aiding driver, Alex Kristopher Kirksey, 38, who evaded police and fled California after he allegedly killed two people and seriously injured two others in a fatal hit and run in Santa Monica in October.

Kirksey was charged in case 25ARCF02225 on October 30 with two felony counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence; two felony counts of hit and run driving resulting in death or serious injury; and one felony count of reckless driving on a highway causing injury. It is further alleged that he personally inflicted great bodily injury upon the victims and had a prior serious felony conviction.

On October 24, Kirksey was allegedly driving the wrong way on Wilshire Boulevard near Euclid Avenue when he traveled through a red light before striking a curb and hitting and killing Maura Cohen and Brad Lipshy, both 61, who were exiting a sushi restaurant in the 1300 block of Wilshire Boulevard. The vehicle continued traveling down the sidewalk and struck two other people who were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Kirksey allegedly fled the scene on foot and left the state. After an extensive investigation, detectives with the Santa Monica Police Department tracked Kirksey to Chicago. With the help of the Chicago Police Department, he was taken into custody.

On November 6, Kirksey pleaded not guilty at arraignment. His bail was set at $1 million. If convicted as charged, Kirksey faces up to 26 years in state prison.

Marshonda Lajune Whitaker has been charged with one felony count of accessory after the fact. The complaint alleges that Whitaker, with knowledge that Kirksey committed gross vehicular manslaughter and hit and run, aided Kirksey in avoiding arrest. If convicted as charged, Whitaker faces a maximum sentence of three years in state prison.

Whitaker was arrested in Santa Monica on November 6. She was arraigned and pleaded not guilty, with her bail set at $25,000.

A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for both defendants on December 3 in Department 31 of the Airport Courthouse. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Katherine Burgermyer of the Airport Branch Office. It remains under investigation by the Santa Monica Police Department.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Santa Monica Police Department Investigator Lantz Lewis at (310) 458-2201 ext. 5311, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at (310) 458-8427.