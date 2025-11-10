BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, November 9, the city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page that it held an evacuation drill in a portion of the Trousdale Estates (Zone BHL301). The meeting point was Will Rogers Park to better prepare the community for a large-scale emergency.

“A huge thank-you to our participating residents and to Mayor Nazarian and City Council, our dedicated Fire, Police, and Just In Case personnel, volunteers, and community partners — your commitment to safety helps keep Beverly Hills ready for any emergency,” the city stated on its Facebook page.

The city of Beverly Hills’ Outdoor Warning System is a network of outdoor emergency warning sirens designed to alert and warn those outdoors of potential or emergent hazards that may threaten life and/or property.

The Outdoor Warning System is comprised of 12 outdoor emergency warning sirens strategically located throughout Beverly Hills. The Outdoor Warning System can broadcast siren tones and spoken life safety instructions over any of the 12 outdoor emergency warning sirens. Activations may be by individual outdoor emergency warning siren, by a zone, or citywide.

The Outdoor Warning System is designed to work in coordination with existing emergency notification systems and processes to add an additional layer of notification redundancy in the event of an impending emergency that may threaten life and/or property. The Outdoor Warning System is intended for outdoor alerts and warning.

The city of Beverly Hills encourages the deaf and hard-of-hearing community to register for the Emergency Alert Program through the city of Beverly Hills in order to receive warning notifications.

For any questions regarding this program, residents may call Emergency Management at (310) 285-1000.

To learn more about our Outdoor Warning System sirens as well as emergency preparedness information, visit beverlyhills.org/outdoorwarning.