BEVERLY HILLS—On January 2, city officials in southern California reminded residents how to recycle their Christmas Trees.

The Los Angeles County Public Works published the following information about the proper disposal of Christmas Trees on their website:



“Most of the Cities in Los Angeles County have requested residents to remove ornaments/decorations, tinsel, plastic containers, metal/plastic/wood stands, nails, and lights. If none shown, please contact your city for options. See below for special instructions. Unless otherwise noted. The Christmas trees can then be placed at curbside next to the recycling and waste containers on scheduled trash collection day(s) during the time-period noted. Please see special instructions for further details and possible exceptions to these rules in your city.”



The city of Bevely Hills collection dates are from December 26, 2023, through January 11, 2024.



The city of Santa Monica indicated on their website they are collecting trees from December 26, 2023, through January 31, 2024. The Resource Recovery and Recycling Administrator, Yvonne Yeung, who authored the post regarding the recycling of the trees advises that there is no need to call 311 for pick-up, and requests patience from the public as they are working diligently in getting the trees off the curbs in a timely manner.

“Place trees by the curb by 6 a.m. on service day. Trees over 6ft must be cut in half. No stands, ornaments or flocked trees accepted,” the city of Santa Monica stated. Residents may call 310-458-2223 or email recycling@santamonica.gov to schedule pick-ups through the end of January.



The city of West Hollywood has pick-up dates from December 26, 2023, through January 6, 2024.



The city of Malibu is allowing Christmas Tree pick-ups from December 26, 2023 – January 16, 2024. and stated:

“Place the tree by the curb by 6 a.m. on service day. Trees over 6ft must be cut in half. Plastic trees/foliage will not be accepted, call to schedule a bulky item pick-up.”



Residents from some parts of the coverage area can take their Christmas trees to the local fire station for recycling.



In Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles Fire Department, Fire Station #88 is currently taking trees at 5101 N. Sepulveda Boulevard.