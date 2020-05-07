WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, May 4, the City Council of West Hollywood approved an amendment to extend the timelines of the ‘Residential Eviction Moratorium’ and ‘Commercial Eviction Moratorium’ through July 31, 2020 during a council meeting.

According to the initial timeline, the moratoriums were previously due to end on May 31, 2020. WEHOville reported that the Council began by deliberating extending the moratorium to June 30. However, Councilmember John Duran fought against this on the basis that monthly extensions would not provide residents with the reassurance they needed. Instead, Duran proposed extending the moratorium so residents could figure out the best course of action.

“We need to give people the time that’s needed to prepare for some difficult times ahead,” said Duran.

Other councilmembers, however, deemed a 90-day extension of the moratorium too much, and decided on the 60-day extension instead. The date is still open to extension, depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the economy and public health.

Residential tenants continue to be responsible for paying their rent within 1 year, and commercial tenants must do so within 6 months.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a statewide eviction moratorium that will expire on May 31 – this may also be extended by 30 days. The California Judicial Council has decided that it will not accept any eviction cases until 90 days pass after Newsom’s moratorium expires. This essentially means that courts will not proceed with eviction cases until September 1, or if Newsom extends the moratorium by a month, October 1.

Nevertheless, eviction cases must be heard in court within 3 days of the case being filed. After the moratorium expires, landlords can issue a Three-Day Notice for nonpayment of rent. Should the tenant fail to pay the rent in time, they can be evicted.

The official announcement from the City of West Hollywood about the extension of the moratoriums can be viewed here. The City has produced an informational booklet about the Residential Eviction Moratorium and a fact sheet about the Commercial Eviction Moratorium. These guides have also been mailed in print form to residential and commercial residents. Additionally, the City has recorded a webinar about the Residential Eviction Moratorium and another about the Commercial Eviction Moratorium.

“These are strange economic times. If you can afford to pay your rent you should. If you cannot afford to pay your rent, these moratoriums protect tenants from eviction for nonpayment of rent due to financial impact and demonstrated loss of income due to the current state of emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor John D’Amico. “As the City continues to introduce programs to assist the community in coming through this pandemic, I encourage all renters and landlords to familiarize themselves with the moratorium information provided and reach out to City Hall staff with any questions.”