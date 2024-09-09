MALIBU—On Friday, September 6, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that a bear was recently sighted in Malibu neighborhoods several times. It has since been tagged & tracked with a radio collar. Black Bears live in the region, but they have very rarely been seen in the Santa Monica Mountains and are not believed to have a breeding population there, according to the National Park Service.

The public is reminded that Black Bears are a critical part of the ecosystem, together with bobcats, coyotes, hawks and other predators. Black Bears tend to be solitary and avoid humans and attacks on humans are very rare. They are omnivores, and will eat whatever is available, primarily fruits, nuts, roots, grubs and insects. They will also eat small animals and even deer, if they can catch them, as well as garbage, pet food, and dead animals.

Pet owners in Malibu are informed to take precautions to keep their pets safe. Dogs should be walked on a leash and pets and pet food should be kept indoors at night, and properly secure trash containers. The public is warned not to approach or harass bears.

If you see a bear:

– Keep a safe distance and slowly back away. Let the bear know you are there. Make yourself look bigger by lifting and waving your arms and making noise by yelling, clapping your hands, using noisemakers, or whistling.

– Do not run and do not make eye contact. Let the bear leave the area on its own.

– If a bear makes contact, fight back.

– Report bear encounters in the Santa Monica Mountains by calling the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at 916-445-0045 or the National Park Service at 415-464-5170, or report it to a Ranger at a Visitor Center as soon as possible.