CALIFORNIA—Governor Gavin Newsom will retain his position after voters decided 63.9 percent to 36.1 percent in favor of the Newsom remaining Governor of the State of California. The polls closed on Tuesday, September 14, with Newsom in the lead.

Governor Newsom gave an acceptance speech after all of the votes were counted in what has been referred to as a “GOP backed recall effort.”

“It appears we are enjoying a overwhelmingly ‘no’ vote tonight in the state of California, but no is not the only thing that was expressed tonight. I want to focus on what we said yes to as a state. We said yes to science. We said yes to vaccines. We said yes to people’s right to vote without fear of fake fraud or voter suppression. We said yes to women’s fundamental, constitutional right to decide for herself what she does with her body and her fate and future. We said yes to diversity. We said yes to inclusion. We said yes to pluralism…economic justice, social justice, racial justice, environmental justice,” said Newsom.

He used his time to thank Californians, but also to speak negatively of former President Donald Trump.

“Everyone wants to feel some connection to one another. We all certainly in this pandemic want to feel safe, protected. Those are universal values. And I think about just in the last few days and the former President put out saying this election was rigged. Democracy is not a football. You don’t throw it around.”

Forty-six candidates including nine Democrats and twenty-four Republicans ran to unseat Newsom. Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder was the leading candidate for the Republicans.

Approximately 22 million ballots were mailed, with residents also voting at the polls. According to reports, during the campaign, 300 ballots were found in a car along with stolen mail, and other items during an arrest. Voters were sent out new ballots and told if they did not receive one, to request another.

At 9 p.m. 59 percent of the vote was in with 66.8 percent voting NO on the recall and 33.2 chose percent in favor of the recall.

Elder reminded voters on Twitter, “If you were in line at 8:00 p.m., stay in line. Vote yes.” There have been 55 attempts to recall the Governor in the state of California. Democrat Governor Gray Davis was recalled and replaced in 2003 by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Early Tuesday, Five Thirty-Eight polls had Governor Gavin Newsom in the lead with 57 percent of votes in favor of Newsom, and 41.5 percent votes tallied to remove him from office. His term ends on January 2, 2023.