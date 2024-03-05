LOS ANGELES—On Monday, March 4, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that Central Area Burglary detectives arrested of multiple shoplifting suspects during two separate blitz operations that transpired in Downtown Los Angeles.

The LAPD reported that retail theft is a major problem in the region resulting in the daily loss of thousands of dollars. Blitz operations are conducted to address this issue by collaborating with impacted retailers to strategically saturate the problem areas with personnel and resources. A total of 14 suspects were arrested.

The blitz operations were conducted on February 29 at a retailer located in the 600 block of South Broadway and on March 1 at a retailer in the FIGat7th Plaza in the area of 7th Street and Figueroa Street.

The four suspects arrested on February 29 included: Mario Moreno, 38, Booking No. 6768175; Kristyanna Banuelos, 19, Booking No. 676821; Vaneza Quioro, 35, Booking No. 6768297; Amalya Sutton, 23,Booking No. 6768305.

Ten suspects, including three juveniles, were arrested on March 1 including: Valeria Vazquez-Zuniga, 25, Booking No. 6768669; Augustus Evans, 54, Booking No. 6768694; Quincy Davis, 53, Booking No. 6768685; Leila Vavalette, 48, Booking No. 6768717; Edna Ordonez-Escobar, 53, Booking No. 6768731; Alondra Leon, 32, Booking No. 6768744; Darion Moore, 38, Booking No. 6768774.

Under the Los Angeles County Felony / Misdemeanor Bail Schedule, several of the suspects were eligible for Cite and Release, and others had pending warrants.

Anyone with details about any retail theft incidents are asked to call the LAPD Central Burglary Theft Detectives at 213-833-3750. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.