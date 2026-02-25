HOLLYWOOD—The son of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Mary Cosby, has died, TMZ first reported on Wednesday, February 25. Mary’s son, Robert Cosby, died at the age of 23 on Monday, February 23.

Robert died in Utah on Monday and details regarding his death has not been disclosed to the public. Authorities responded to a call of a possible overdose that became an death investigation.

Mary shares Robert Jr. with her husband, Robert Cosby Sr. who she married in 1998. Robert Jr.’s struggles with addiction were shared on the series during season 4, where Mary had a conversation with her son about his struggles.

Robert Jr. was recently released from a Utah jail in February 2026. He was arrested in September 2025 for assault and trespassing, and was previously arrested for a DUI in 2022. He was arrested in November 2025 at the home of his ex-wife, Alexiana Smokoff, where he violated a protective order. He pled guilty to 8 charges and served more than 2 months in prison before his release.

During the recent season 6 reunion of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” Mary explained that Robert was in jail after violating the protective order against him, noting that she would rather him be there, than out in the world.

Bravo host Andy Cohen posted on Threads the following message:

“Devastatingly sad news out of SLC. This is every parent’s worst nightmare. My heart is broken for Mary, and I am sending all my love to her and Robert Sr.”