UNITED STATES—On Tuesday, December 8, Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit contesting election results in the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Paxton is requesting the Supreme Court block “unlawful and constitutionally tainted votes,” in the electoral college.

In the lawsuit, Paxton referred to changes made in the election process due to COVID restrictions indicating election procedures in those states violated federal law.

Twenty-seven GOP state representatives have joined Representative Lance Goodwin of Texas who penned a letter urging President Trump to direct the U.S. Attorney General to appoint a Special Counsel to challenge the results and begin an investigation into the inconsistencies.

Eighteen states have joined the lawsuit filed with the Supreme Court including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

In a press release, Texas GOP Chairman, Colonel Allen West stated: “Support the legal action taken against the states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. We cannot allow illegal votes to be counted and voter suppression to be tolerated.”

Filing amicus brief supporting Texas’ lawsuit against @GaSecOfState’s wrongful actions usurping Georgia General Assembly. It’s time to #stopthesteal. Ask your GA legislator to join me! Legislators, let me know by tomorrow at 10:00 AM #HoldTheLine @DavidShafer — William Ligon (@SenWilliamLigon) December 10, 2020

Twelfth Congressional District Republican Committee filed a federal lawsuit earlier tonight against @GaSecofState Brad Raffensperger challenging his mismanagement of absentee ballots. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) December 10, 2020

Pennsylvania election results show Joe Biden in the lead by a narrow margin. He had 3,459,923 which is the equivalent of 50 percent of the vote. President Trump carried 3,378,263 of the votes or 48.8 percent of the vote.

On Tuesday, December 9, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected requests from the GOP to decertify Pennsylvania’s election results claiming that the no-excuse absentee ballot procedures were in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Members of the Michigan House of Representatives released a statement requesting that subpoena powers be granted to the House Judiciary Committee to aid in the investigation of 2020 election results.

RNC chair, Ronna McDaniel and Republican Party Chair Laura Cox requested an audit following irregularities reported in the November election.

“I am proud of the Republican legislators who stood up for the preservation of evidence and the powers required to launch a full-scale investigation into November’s election results. The Michigan Republican Party will continue to support and fight for uncovering the truth of what happened on Election Day and the days that followed,” said Cox.