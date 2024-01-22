BEVERLY HILLS—On Friday, January 19, Lt. Andrew Meyers, the Public Information Officer for the Beverly Hills Police Department noted in an email to Canyon News that a suspect was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that transpired in June 2023.

The BHPD indicated that on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at approximately 6:39 p.m., the BHPD responded to an armed robbery that occurred in the 200 block of South Hamilton Drive.

The victim arrived home and was inside the apartment building as the suspect held the elevator door. The victim turned around and observed the suspect pointing a black semi-automatic handgun at him. The suspect demanded the victim’s “chain” [necklace] and watch. During the robbery, the suspect pulled the trigger twice; no rounds were fired. The suspect took the victim’s property and fled the location.

Through video from inside the apartment building, the suspect was spotted grabbing a package in the lobby area just before the robbery. BHPD Senior Forensic Specialists were able to process the package, where a fingerprint was recovered and verified, and the suspect was identified. A Ramey arrest warrant was issued for Randy Miller, 29.

In addition to the arrest warrant already granted for Miller’s arrest, a search warrant was also granted for Miller’s residence and vehicle(s).

On January 18, Beverly Hills Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, with the support of Detective personnel, successfully served the warrants, taking the suspect safely into custody. Evidence from the crime was recovered in addition to two stolen vehicles.

Miller is a resident of Los Angeles and was booked on the following charges: PC 664-187 – Attempt Murder, PC 211 – Robbery, and PC 1551 – Fugitive from Justice. He is in custody at the BHPD Jail and is being held without bail. Miller is due in court on Monday, January 22, 2024, at the LAX Superior Court. Miller is also a wanted person out of Colorado for robbery; his bail is $100,000.