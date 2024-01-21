SANTA CLARA–The San Francisco 49ers had one final drive to earn a spot in the NFC Championship in the 4th quarter if they could get past those pesky Packers, trailing fierce rival the Green Bay Packers, 21-17 it all rested on the shoulders of Quarterback Brock Purdy to drive the length of the field to complete a thrilling come from behind victory 24-21.

Overcoming the elements including a deluge of rain, Christian McCaffrey scored his second touchdown on a 6-yard run with 1:07 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers mounted their first second-half comeback of the season to beat the Green Bay Packers in a divisional-round playoff game on Saturday, January 20 at rocking Levi’s Stadium.

It was an instant classic; everything an NFL fan could want in a playoff game, a seesaw battle between two historic franchises constant lead changes and a fantastic conclusion. A monsoon win means San Francisco will be hosting the NFC Championship next Sunday.

After spending all regular season as front-runners, the Niners (13-5) needed to come from behind for a change, and Brock Purdy and McCaffrey did just enough on the last drive to send San Francisco to its third straight NFC championship game. The Niners will host the winner of Sunday’s game between Tampa Bay and Detroit next weekend for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Purdy went 6 for 7 for 47 yards on the decisive drive, converting a third down with a 10-yard pass to Brandon Aiyuk and throwing a 17-yarder to Chris Conley.

“Obviously it’s four quarters for a reason, you know? So the way I started, it’s like, ‘Man, I’ve got to be better, got to play efficient football,’” Purdy said. “But when it comes down to it, with the season on the line, you’ve got to make it happen for your boys around you.”

San Francisco is now 1-30 under Kyle Shanahan when trailing by 5+ points in the 4th quarter. They did it without Deebo Samuel, whose first-quarter departure cast a pall over the game, a gloom matched only by the murky downpour that stifled the Niners at every turn. They did it without a single sack from their vaunted defensive line, freshly reinforced by interior stalwart Arik Armstead. They did it needing to stop the hottest quarterback on the planet after their own turned in his ugliest day since Christmas.

Packers QB Jordan Love threw an interception against his body to end the game and in the process, the 49ers will be appearing in their third straight NFC Title.

On days like this, it doesn’t really matter how ugly you win. Just that you do.