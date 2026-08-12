LOS ANGELES—On August 11, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK) and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner held a press conference at the Dream Center located at 2301 Bellevue Avenue.

The two cabinet secretaries addressed the failing policies of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA). Secretary Kennedy cited a mismanagement of funds. In June Secretary Turner reportedly froze LAHSA funding. This action is in response to $1 billion in taxpayer funding received by LAHSA since 2013, after the reported mismanagement of funds.

Secretary Turner issued the following statement.

“Today, we witnessed the heartbreaking realities of LA’s drug-fueled homelessness, and enough is enough. Despite receiving

“Despite receiving billions in federal funding, homelessness in California has skyrocketed.

Organizations like LAHSA that abuse taxpayer dollars to put its self-interests ahead of the vulnerable Americans it is supposed to serve will be held accountable.

Under the leadership of President Trump and Vice President Vance, we are rooting out corruption and ensuring that those who need care are truly getting it. The days of funding corrupt failure are over. The Trump administration will not enable the Homeless Industrial Complex.”

According to USA Facts, Los Angeles features the second highest homeless population behind New York City. The amount of funding HUD provides in the City of Los Angeles has reportedly tripled in the last decade.

Secretary Kennedy indicated that it is now time for a change and is now endorsing faith-based recovery programs over the failed housing authority.

“We cannot solve homelessness by funding systems that perpetuate it. We will fund programs that get people off the streets, into treatment and recovery, and back to self-efficiency. We will demand results, hold failing programs accountable, and fund what works,” Kennedy stated.

The following information came directly from a July 24 press release by LAHSA containing the results of the most recent homeless count in Los Angeles County.

“Following two consecutive years of steady drops, regional progress stalled, showing a slight 1.2% increase to an estimated 73,040 people in Los Angeles County and a 3.4% increase to 45,194 people in the City of Los Angeles. Neither change is considered statistically significant.”

In addition to federal funding, LAHSA is also funded by state and local grants. Some of those are reportedly also using oversight due to mismanagement of funds.

Multiple reports indicate that homelessness has increased since Governor Gavin Newsom took office in 2019, despite a brief period of local declines. The overall homeless rate has increased under his reign.

According to August 10, RAND reports, the LA Homeless count is not quite accurate as it does not include individuals who live in their cars, RV’s…. That, is called “living rough.” Those individuals are not included in the homeless count.