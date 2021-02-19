BEVERLY HILLS-On Thursday, February 18, Beverly Hills City Manager George Chavez announced that Ryan Gohlich will serve as the next Director of Community Development, effective February 26. Gohlich will succeed Susan Healy Keene who recently announced her retirement after being with the City for 12 years.

“I am so pleased to congratulate Ryan on his new role,” said City Manager George Chavez. “Susan’s success has provided a strong foundation for Ryan as he leads the department forward. His superior technical knowledge combined with an understanding of our community have prepared him well for the work ahead.”

As Director of Community Development, Gohlich will oversee the divisions of Planning, Community Preservation, Development Services, Special Events and Filming, and Rent Stabilization.

Gohlich began working with the City in 2007 as an Assistant Planner and has since served a variety of different roles including Senior Planner and Assistant Director of Community Development.

“It is truly a privilege to serve Beverly Hills,” said Gohlich. “I am proud to work alongside the dedicated and talented professionals on our Community Development team as we all work together to provide exceptional customer service to this exceptional community.”

“Ryan has been a tremendous partner during my time in Beverly Hills,” said retiring Director Susan Healy Keene. “I know he will continue to be an outstanding asset to our community and City staff and wish him the absolute best in his new role.”

Chavez also announced that David Yelton will serve as Assistant Director of Community Development. Yelton will assume the duties of former Director Raj Patel who recently retired.