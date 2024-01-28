SHERMAN OAKS—On Thursday, January 25, at approximately 7:30 p.m., police received a call to report a break-in and possible burglary in process in the vicinity of Oakfield Drive. Initial reports indicate that it was a group that broke into a vacant home in Sherman Oaks.



Dozens of officers responded to the call. Video footage taken at the scene depicted police officers working out of the garage in the area where the suspects may have been hiding.

Reports indicate that multiple suspects were believed to be armed and had barricaded on the premises. The Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) team was called to the scene.



Little to no information is available on the perpetrators. Updated reports indicate there were two suspects, one of whom was armed and fled the scene of the crime. It is not clear if anything was stolen or damaged in the incident.



This is an active investigation. If you have any information on the incident or the identity of the suspects, you are encouraged to call LAPD, Van Nuys Station at 818-374-9500.





