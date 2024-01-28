UNITED STATES—Years back there was a lot of hype about how bad trans-fat was for you. Consumers were cautioned against purchasing anything that had the words hydrogenated or dehydrogenated oil on the label.



Next up is the corn syrup. Some say other countries mock us and call us those, “fat Americans,” by other countries who find no need to add high fructose corn syrup to everything.



Then there’s the sodium. Good grief, hold the shaker. If using a mix or a canned anything, chances are there’s already plenty of sodium in that dish. The high sugar and salt content of our foods is taking a toll on our bodies.



You don’t have to believe me. There wouldn’t be a need for so many kidney dialysis clinics if Americans as a whole were kinder to their bodies.



Think about it. When you can’t deny that craving for French fries from your favorite hamburger joint, what are you craving? Is it that sliver of potato or the hydrogenated oil it’s fried in or is it the salty goodness that comes with it?



It’s time to pay attention to the cues our bodies are giving us. If the feet start aching for no good reason, you could blame it on the weather or the plantar fasciitis.

Chances are that it’s a bout of gout caused by the increase of uric acid in the diet. That chili was great, but the red meat may have been the culprit that increased the uric acid in the first place.



Chilli is one of those menu items that need no added salt. If you are an expert in the field of chili, you may boil down pinto, kidney, white, or black beans to add substance and protein.

It’s the chef’s choice to choose to add flavor. The old body may thank you if you boil down an onion to flavor those beans. Chances are the beans were either boiled in salt-pork (pork fat), salt, or both.



A quick chili option is to cook down lean ground beef, drain the fat, add your favorite canned beans, and diced tomatoes, and you have a crowd-pleaser in less than an hour.



As good as it is, great food often leaves us feeling terrible later. The culprit is in the canned goods. More than likely, there’s enough sodium in one can to take care of a person’s allowance for the day. The problem is that there wasn’t one can. Six cans were used. Now, as if gout weren’t enough, the blood pressure is creeping up.



Waking up dizzy or with vertigo has also been linked to sodium. It’s hard to understand why a company would continue to produce items that wreak so much havoc on the body. They will continue to do so for as long as consumers keep purchasing their products.