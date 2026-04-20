SANTA MONICA—On April 10, a captain with the Salvation Army was arrested by the Santa Monica Police Department and was charged with possessing child pornography.

Ty Michael Baze, 54, of Santa Monica is facing felony charges, which includes possession of obscene matter depicting a minor in a sexual act.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Inmate Information Center, Ty Michael Baze was booked into jail around 2 p.m. on April 10. In addition, he is being held on $250,000 bail, NBC 4 Los Angeles reported.

The Salvation Army placed Baze on leave after learning about Baze’s arrest.

The SMPD is still investigating the case.