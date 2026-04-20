HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, singer D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, was arrested in Hollywood Hills in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The singer was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department by the Department’s Gang and Narcotics Division and the Robbery Homicide Division.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s dismembered body was found in a Tesla vehicle that was found abandoned in an impound lot in Hollywood Hills on September 8, 2025. This vehicle was registered to D4vd, and the victim was on 14 years old.

Evidence and probable cause led to the singer’s arrest. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined her death as a homicide. An official cause of death has not been disclosed to the public. Officials suspect, the dismembering of Celeste Rivas Hernandez would have involved more than one person, and D4vd is being held without bail.

On Monday, April 20, the Los Angeles Police Department will present all the evidence to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether or not to charge D4vd. D4vd’s lawyers and parents maintain his innocence.

The final performances of his “Withered” tour were canceled after the decomposed body of Rivas-Hernandez was found in a Tesla that was registered to David Burke. The teen disappeared from her home in Lake Elsinore in 2024.