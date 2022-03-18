SHERMAN OAKS — The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a teacher of a Sherman Oaks charter school on suspicion of child molestation, on Tuesday, March 15. The LAPD Juvenile Division detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying more victims or gathering any additional information regarding the suspect.

Samantha Arizabal, 24, was taken into custody due to a report alleging ongoing sexual misconduct while she was employed at Ivy Bound Academy, the LAPD released in a statement.

Arizabal has been a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy since 2020.

The LAPD’s investigation was brought to the attention of the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, who upon reviewing it, filed multiple felony charges against Arizabal. Authorities have not yet specified if Arizabal’s victim was a student at the charter school.

Arizabal has pleaded not guilty to three counts of lewd act on a child under 14 and one count of distributing or showing pornography to a minor, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Arizabal was let out on bail on Tuesday; she is due back in court on May 10, Patch reported.

Detectives believe that this is not a singular occurrence and are urging any other victims to come forward. Any additional alleged victims or anyone who has information regarding Arizabal are being asked to contact LAPD Juvenile Division detectives at 818- 374-5415.