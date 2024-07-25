SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, July 24, the city of Santa Monica noted in a press release that the City Council unanimously voted to move forward with an initiative that will benefit businesses, home renovators and property owners by providing an updated, streamlined and comprehensive online system to secure building permits.

They approved a $3.8 million, five-year contract with Speridian Technologies, LLC to adopt and implement the Clariti permitting and land use management system. The new system is expected to be fully implemented in the next 18 months.

The move is a direct result of staff input and an extensive evaluation of the existing permitting system and processes.

“Opening a business can be complicated, so any way we can help to make the process smoother on the city side is a huge win for everyone,” said Mayor Phil Brock. “This new system will help us attract businesses to open here and thrive for years to come.”

The new system covers permitting processes: from application to review to issuance to fee assessment to inspections. The modern platform will enable efficiencies, enhance the applicant experience, and provide a “one-stop shop” for land management, along with the corresponding planning, licensing, permitting and enforcement functions.

“We all have the same goal, which is to get projects in and out of our queue as quickly and efficiently as possible while ensuring safety, environmental and other requirements are met,” said Community Development Director David Martin. “I’m proud that we took the initiative to look at our existing practices and are now taking concrete steps to improve and innovate.”

In addition to improving customer experience, the new permitting system will:

-Streamline application submittal and permit approval processes.

-Provide intuitive systems that are simpler to navigate via an online portal with a single sign-on user experience.

-Reduce manual processes and improve efficiencies through use of increased automation.

-Improve reporting and availability of permitting metrics, such as number and type of permits, for city staff and the public.

-Provide reports and dashboards for city staff to better monitor permit processes and status.

-Improve integration with other city technology systems.

For more details on building permits and plan review visit the city of Santa Monica website.