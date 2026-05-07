HOLLYWOOD—Ok, we are nearing the end of things on “Survivor 50” and I must admit the season has been fun, but I haven’t seen that dynamic where it seems everyone is planning like I witnessed in “Survivor: Cagayan” or “Survivor: David vs. Goliath.” Sorry those seasons are top tier and will always be because of the cast of characters. This week’s episode, ‘Everyone Will Be Shooketh’ was a big episode that witnessed some dynamic play.

The episode kicked off with the players chatting about the epic Tribal Council where the winner is now getting $2 million and Devens has an official idol so he’s dangerous. Devens and Aubry chatted about his play, in particular Devens putting a target back on his back helped her game in the process. Jonathan was not happy with his plan to vote out Ozzy blowing up in his face, as Joe realized they are at the bottom. Am I rooting for those two? No, they would truly have to do something that leaves me speechless.

Devens got up to celebrate his idol and realizing he can only utilize the idol until 7 players are left in the game, not 5. I like that change, that should be something that should be implemented moving forward, or at least to final 6. Per usual Joe was upset that Devens is still in the game, and shared that information with Aubry, Jonathan and Cirie. I loved that Cirie explained it is the game and stop moping over the dumbest thing possible.

Tiffany started to share with Cirie her concerns about Ozzy and Rizo still having idols. What is Cirie going to do with this information. Cirie had a flashback to ‘Game Changers’ and advantage-geddon that left her booted because no one else could be voted out. Cirie made it clear she needs Ozzy or Rizo to play their idols and still keep them in the game.

Ozzy shared that he had a nightmare of getting voted out because he didn’t play his idol. Um, could he still be voted out with an idol in his pocket; I fear history will repeat itself. Ozzy is getting quite the edit this episode that has me worried. This is a sweet moment between Devens and Ozzy as they bonded about his father passing. Emily and Devens chatted about utilizing an idol to make a massive move and taking out potentially Cirie.

Oh, this is a major move.

There is another twist in the game, whoever wins the Immunity Challenge has an advantage that involves an impact at the Tribal Council when someone will be voted out. This is a challenge of endurance, staying on that platform as long as you can, and you can’t touch it. Like I said, again, another twist. Cirie as the first out, after touching the platform.

Why are we moving so fast on this IC, when we still have an hour left in the episode? At the pinnacle of the challenge, Aubry dropped, soon followed by Devens, leaving only Ozzy, Rizo, Jonathan, Tiffany, Joe and Emily remaining. After going to one foot, Tiffany won her second consecutive individual immunity. What is this twist because I need to know! Are you kidding me, an issue with the challenge? I’m going to be so pissed if Tiff loses her safety because of something the audience didn’t see it, Tiff was disqualified, which means Jonathan won. Jonathan’s advantage allows him to go to both Tribal Councils as the group is split into 2 groups of 4 where 2 people are going to be voted out, Jonathan will vote at both Tribal Councils. This is a terrible twist.

One tribe is Tiff, Emily, Devens and Cirie, the other tribe is Aubry, Joe, Ozzy and Rizo. “Survivor” seriously gets in its own way with all these stupid twists. The game was getting exciting and the producers continually placing unnecessary twists and for what. We are about to see some crazy strategy get underway. Jonathan was gloating per usual with his safety, with Cirie trying to keep her and Tiffany safe, but Jonathan is going to want to do something big.

Jonathan wants Devens because he has been wanting to target him for a while, but it’s going to be hard to split a vote with only 5 people in the game. Tiff made it clear she wants to save Devens and Emily. Emily decided a pitch to take a stab at Devens by trying to get him to play the idol on her.

If anything, Emily you should be pushing to make the move on Cirie. However, her big plan was to hoodwink things, and they decided to take a stab at Cirie. Jonathan and Tiffany realized they have to consider Devens, but then they have to target Ozzy to get that other Ozzy out. No one knows about Cirie’s extra vote except Ozzy and Rizo. I’m super nervous this episode.

On the other tribe, Ozzy and Aubry chatted where he made it clear he stands in the game and he wants to go to the end with Cirie. Then Ozzy spilled that Cirie has an extra vote, and he literally blew up both his and Cirie’s game with that move. WTH Ozzy? That has to be the worst move I have ever seen in the game. Rizo could not believe what Ozzy did. This has to be hands down the WORST MOVE I’VE EVER WITNESSED IN SURVIVOR HISTROY!

Joe is about to play an important part in this, because his preference is Devens over Cirie. Once Jonathan learns from Aubry what Ozzy told her that changes everything. Jonathan spilled to Aubry she’s in trouble, they both agreed to stab Ozzy, and she spilled about Cirie’s extra vote. Jonathan didn’t seem to trust her, but we shall see. Joe was ok, with blindsiding Ozzy, but Joe was considering Aubry, as he made it clear he doesn’t trust her.

Joe was concerned about burning Rizo, Jonathan spilled to Cirie that Ozzy is in trouble with Aubry. Cirie is trying, but this is not easy. Jonathan informed Joe to talk to Rizo. Joe asked Rizo to do this move for him, Rizo is realizing he has to make a big move, and Emily confirmed her plan to Cirie, which had Cirie thinking, and realizing her extra vote is likely needed.

The first Tribal Council was Cirie, Emily, Devens, Tiffany and Jonathan and Jeff Probst spilled to the jury a twist of another double boot. Emily talked about getting the boot on the same day the last time she played the game, and she may have hinted at some things which raised my flag, I wonder if that was the case for other players. Devens made it clear that he was using the idol, but it makes you wonder, if that is true. Emily just spoiled herself by saying she didn’t want Cirie or Tiffany to go home, why not mention Devens? Immediate flag!

This second TC is not going to be that intriguing because there is not enough time. There is only going to be like 10 mins or less. Devens indeed played his idol for himself. It was 2 votes Cirie, 2 votes Emily, so if Cirie did not made that move, Cirie would have been in trouble. The move was made and Emily was sent packing because that extra vote made such a difference and Devens idol is gone.

Cirie now knows she can’t trust Devens. The other tribe already knows Emily was booted, as she’s on the jury. I like Emily, but I’m sorry I love Cirie. Ozzy realized he didn’t use his idol before because he didn’t think he needed it, but on this go around, he realized his gameplay was not that great in previous “Survivor” outings and made that clear he wanted to play a different game this time around.

Jonathan almost teared up hearing Ozzy praise his immunity victory. Aubry was very quiet, but if Ozzy doesn’t play his idol knowing he could go home, he deserves to get the boot. You need to play and idol if you don’t have immunity.

Ozzy got booted and he was not happy learning Rizo knew and told him nothing. Cirie is not going to be happy, looks like Ozzy might be a bitter juror to Rizo and Aubrey if they make it to the final 3, unless a twist gives us a final 2. Next week’s episode looks intriguing with Cirie and Aubry potentially going after one another, Tiff being a threat, final 7 is going to be fun. Rizo you even voted out Ozzy, dude what are you thinking.