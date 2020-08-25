SANTA MONICA— A Santa Monica man was fined for organizing an illegal house party on Saturday, August 22. It was located at 1120 E Sierra Madre in Glendora.

Davante Bell, 26, was fined $1,450 after defying orders to cancel the “100 Summers Mansion Party.” The party he was the promoter of included “music guests intended to perform, pre-sale tickets and provided off-site bus transportation.” This violates the City code and the Los Angeles County Health Department Order for non-essential gatherings during the coronavirus emergency.

The two citations Bell was fined were for the Municipal Code violation ($450), and for hosting a gathering in conflict with the current health department order ($1000).

“The party promoter disregarded City staff and held the event knowingly violating the administrative city permit process and the health department order. At just past midnight as the third administrative citation was preparing to be issued, the party host decided to end the function,” said Glendora police.

It took over an hour after the event ended for all guests to evacuate the premises. In addition to the administrative citations issued to Bell, police issued five vehicle code violations, 19 parking citations, impounded one vehicle and made an arrest for a misdemeanor bench warrant.

“We at the City apologize for the disruption of our resident’s lives; however, administrative actions take time. Staff is continuing to take enforcement action and if new problems are encountered we will act swiftly. This flagrant disregard for the sanctity of this neighborhood, willful disobedience of the City permitting process and the Los Angeles County Health Department Order are unacceptable. The City is working closely with our partners to ensure issues like this one do not occur again as well as looking into untapped legal tools,” said Glendora Mayor Michael Allawos.

Davante Bell has a criminal record dating back to 2013 when he was sentenced to three years probation for accessory in a robbery and attempted robbery. In 2016, he pled guilty to attempted robbery and was sentenced to two years in prison.

He was arrested again in 2019 for running a check forging scam in Thousand Oaks. Additionally, Bell is listed as a sex offender on the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

A court date for the Thousand Oaks case has been set for September 16.