SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica unveiled plans to slowly reopen recreational facilities on Tuesday, May 26 amidst COVID-19 shutdowns. Per the announcement the only recreational facility in Santa Monica approved for use are tennis courts, with social distancing guidelines in place.

Participants are asked to maintain six feet of distance and must bring their own rackets and balls. Each player must initial their tennis ball, touch only that ball, and games must be restricted to one hour. Face masks are required at all times except during play, and participants are encouraged to wash their hands often

The courts are open on a first come first serve basis for singles from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week starting May 26. No reservations will be accepted, and there are no group gatherings allowed.

Partnered with the city of Los Angeles, the Santa Monica announcement comes as a part of Los Angeles County’s Stage 2 re-opening of equestrian centers, community gardens, golf courses, hiking trails, beaches, and other amenities with adept social distancing.

The city of Santa Monica noted in a statement that the opening of recreational facilities comes with the effort to safeguard public health and reminds citizens to: “Stay calm, stay informed, and stay healthy.” Santa Monica plans to open other recreational facilities in the future that will be listed with guidelines here.

Canyon News reached out to the city of Santa Monica for comment on future facility openings, but did not hear back from the Office of Communications before print.