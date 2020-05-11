SANTA MONICA—According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a Santa Monica man, Antonio Mariot Wilson, has decided to plead guilty to a fraud charge on Friday, May 8. Wilson deceived women online into investing in his fake companies to receive money to use for his own personal expenses.

He is predicted to propose his plea to one federal count of wire fraud at a later date.

Going by the names “Dr. Tony Mariot” and “Brice Carrington”, Wilson met four different women on online dating apps including Bumble, where he convinced them into an artificial romantic relationship before scamming them into offering him thousands of dollars for his “businesses”. These transactions occurred between May 2015 and October 2018.

One of Wilson’s well-known victims includes actress Jenifer Lewis, while he working as a manager at LA Fitness.

According to the court papers, Wilson persuaded his victims to donate to Ultimate FX, which he claimed to be a sound design business and 2nd Life, a software business company to deliver animated instructions on applying for government benefits. The authorities say he claimed he was a navy seal, an Oxford University graduate and a teacher at UCLA, lying about his credentials to the four victims.

Wilson, 57, is expected to face up to 20 years in federal prison, prosecutors say. He also previously pleaded guilty for similar motives in 2009 and served four years in federal prison to tax evasion charges and wire fraud.

By planting this scheme, Wilson obtained approximately $387,000 from his four victims.