Drunk driver Elias Misael Rubio Lemus crashed into a tree North of Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Monday 5:30 am, the Beverly Police Department reported.

The Beverly Police Department took it to Facebook to report,” Solo vehicle accident; driver located walking away nearby and was arrested for driving under the influence.” The White Ford SUV, hit the tree head-on just before flipping over, completely smashing the windshield and shattering the roof.

The car was found several feet away from the road, and there are images shown where the tree was hit abrasively.

The call was reported just after 5 o’clock and the police arrived on the scene at 5:37 am.

Elias Misael Rubio Lemus was identified as a 20 year old and “located walking away nearby and was arrested for driving under the influence,” the Beverly Police Department reported.

The Drunk Driver sustained minor injuries and no other injuries we reported.

The incident took place in the 700-block of North Rodeo Drive.