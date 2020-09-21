HOLLYWOOD—I think we’ve finally got a taste of what awards season could be like amidst a pandemic and I’ll be honest, I’m not the biggest fan. The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were held on Sunday, September 20 on ABC and hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel once again. I will admit it was neat to see Kimmel not hide from the fact that there was NO AUDIENCE. That is a crucial element when it comes to awards shows.

Instead of trying to hide it, the telecast embraced it and it was a virtual ceremony with nominees live from their homes so if they win, things will be captured in real time and that was interesting to say the least. I loved Kimmel’s take on the extra precautions to be sanitary using Lysol, cleaning wipes and fire for full protection. Bit was a bit longer than it needed to be with Jennifer Aniston though people.

The ceremony was slated to last 3 hours, but considering we don’t have an actual audience with elongated intermissions, I thought things should move much faster, oh was I wrong. The first prize of the night set the tone for what would be a dominating victory for one particular comedy. For Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series it was Catherine O’Hara for “Schitt’s Creek.” Really? The Emmy was delivered with someone wearing a hazmat suit? On the flipside, it was Eugene Levy who took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for “Schitt’s Creek.” That was just the start for the comedy that ended up taking home a total of seven awards for the night including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Writing for a Comedy Series was a Emmy victory for Daniel Levy for “Schitt’s Creek.” The skits with Kimmel between awards being handed out, just didn’t click and deliver laughs like I think the producer’s expected. It’s really starting to look like a major night for “Schitt’s Creek” which also picked up a prize for Directing in a Comedy Series. Add another win for “Schitt’s Creek” as Annie Murphy won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a “Comedy Series.”

“Last Week with John Oliver” took home the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, just as Regina King picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for “Watchmen.” Mark Ruffalo won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his phenomenal and I mean phenomenal work on “I Know This Much is True.” He gave an inspiring speech that was hands down one of the highlights of the night.

Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress winners in a Limited Series or TV Movie were victories for Yahya Abdul-Mateen for “Watchmen” and Uzo Aduba “Mrs. America.” “Watchmen” was victorious in taking home the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series.

“Rupaul’s Drag Race” took home the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program. I will admit it was nice to see Tyler Perry finally get some Emmy love for his exceptional work behind the camera for his countless TV shows that have been overlooked by the Academy for years. While some might say his shows are catered to Black audiences, but there is something in his series for everyone to enjoy, sometimes you just have to give it a try and you might be surprised.

Wow it takes nearly 2 ½ hours for things to start moving along after dragging about the last hour? Perhaps the biggest upset of the night was Jeremy Strong winning for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for “Succession” over Brian Cox, and perhaps the heavy favorite Steve Carell for “The Morning Show.” I like seeing surprises at awards shows, predictability is never a good thing if you ask me. So anytime the envelope is opened and it’s someone you least expected.

Another big highlight of the night was seeing Zendaya take home the Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her riveting and I mean riveting turn in “Euphoria.” Yes, it was an absolutely fantastic performance by the actress and deservedly so. I don’t know why, but the last 1 hour of the show seemed to be rushed to say the least. She made history being the youngest winner in the category at only 24. Simply amazing people!

Writing and directing Emmys on the Drama front went to “Succession,” so the momentum might be headed in that shows direction. Still trying to wrap my mind why Supporting Actor races are coming AFTER the Lead Actor and Lead Actress awards were handed out. Shouldn’t it be the other way around people? Billy Crudup won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work on “The Morning Show.” It was a win for Julia Garner for “Ozark” who took the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Ozark.” Closing out the night was “Succession” taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series which was expected by many TV lovers.

Overall this was an absolute bore of a ceremony and for it too STILL clock in over 3 hours plus and it was virtual says a ton. If anything you’d think the ceremony would expedite things, but Hollywood will be Hollywood. We can only hope that in 2021, the Primetime Emmy Awards actually returns to normal. I get the show must go on, but this virtual technique is just not clicking for me.