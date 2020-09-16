HOLLYWOOD—Big news was revealed last week on the casting side of the upcoming installment in the “Scream” franchise. For many horror fans, you all know that “Scream 5” is slated to hit theaters in January 2022. That seems like a long time, but news already spilled that David Arquette would be reprising his role as Deputy Dewey Riley and that Courteney Cox is also reprising her role as reporter Gale Weathers. However, last week the icing on the cake was revealed when news hit the presses that Neve Campbell would be also returning for the latest sequel/reboot/rebirth of the franchise.

So many of you might be asking what does the return of the trio mean for the latest installment. If you want me to be honest, they have survived four movies already, I don’t see all three of them making it to the end of the fifth flick. So it makes me ponder that one of the three will be a major casualty at the beginning of the movie.

For starters, it would propel the story with the new characters being introduced into the mix because how else are the writers going to explain how these characters we’ve come to know being intertwined once again in a murder mystery without it being a stretch, fingers crossed we’re not back in Woodsboro people. Story wise nothing has been leaked about the new installment besides the three characters I’ve mentioned, but another interesting tidbit is the reprisal of Deputy Judy Hicks played by Marley Shelton in “Scream 4.” Now that I think of it that almost confirms to me that the setting will transpire in Woodsboro once again people.

I mean how else would you explain the return of Deputy Judy Hicks? Hmm, the “Scream” franchise is starting to feel a bit like “Halloween” with the setting taking place in the same location movie after movie.

Other actors and actresses joining the cast include: Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Kyle Gallner, Mikey Madison, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown. “Scream 5” is slated to hit theaters on January 14, 2022. The movie is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olphin and Tyler Gillett.