MALIBU—Two hikers discovered skeletonized remains in Malibu Canyon on Monday, August 7, and an investigation is now underway.

The two hikers were in what was described as an “extremely rugged area with heavy foliage” in Malibu Creek State Park and discovered the remains along with a destroyed vehicle that was marked approximately a year and a half ago. The location was approximately two miles north of Pacific Coast Highway.

It is currently unknown if the vehicle is linked to the remains found. Investigators are trying to determine if the victim was the driver or the passenger of the vehicle. There is some speculation among investigators that the victim may have been thrown from the vehicle as it went over the embankment into the canyon.

On Tuesday, August 8, Malibu Search and Rescue, the Sheriff’s Department and the Medical Examiner were on the scene trying to retrieve the remains.

LASD Homicide Bureau is investigating this case as a missing persons and a possible homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).