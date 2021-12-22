UNITED STATES—Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut attended The Connecticut People’s World Committe AMISTAD Awards (CWPC) ceremony on December 11, which is reportedly a group associated with The Connecticut Communist Party.

CWPC was celebrating the 102nd anniversary and Senator Blumenthal, one of the wealthiest members in U.S. Senate was a guest.

“Thank you all. This is a beautiful tribute from our labor leaders, honoring how important the communist party is, and today, now we have a very special surprise guest, our state Senator, Richard Blumenthal is here to be part of our awards today, and to share some appreciation, and recognition of the awardees,” said Lisa Bergmann.

“I am really excited and honored to be with you today and share in this remarkable occasion. The great tradition of activism and standing up for individual workers that is represented by the three honorees,” Blumenthal stated.

The AMISTAD Awards were presented to the following recipients: Senator Julie Kushner of Connecticut representing both Danbury and Bethel, Black Lives Matter and Defund the Police activist, Pastor Rodney Wade of Waterbury, and SEIU member, Azucena Santiago.

Blumenthal presented awards to both Reverend Wade and Azucena Santiago. When recognizing the recipients, he indicated one does not have to agree with everything a party or a union stands for.

SEIU is a union that is 175,000 members strong. Santiago is a McDonald’s worker from Milford who fought for fair wages, sick days, and vacation pay. Reverend Wade spoke at Connecticut’s Juneteenth celebration on June 22, 2020.

“Black, is in fact, beautiful. America is not a melting pot, but more like a fruit salad. We’re all different and our differences make us special. When we come together it makes us better. I don’t have to fit in. I can be black and proud. All lives will not matter until all black lives matter,” stated Wade.

“We are fighting for our right to belong to a union, I’m outraged by having no sick days, no vacation, and no fair pay!” – Azucena Santiago, McDonalds worker at Milford NB. This is shameful, @McDonalds. pic.twitter.com/7dYXKn65nI — 32BJ SEIU /// #UnionStrong 💪💪🏻💪🏽💪🏿 (@32BJSEIU) September 3, 2020

Rep. Robyn Porter of Connecticut presented Senator Kushner with her award who spoke about helping organize a union and working with employees at a casino.

‘What I found in the state senate is an incredible opportunity,” Kushner said.

“When we elect people who prioritize working families, when we elect people who share our values then the possibility for making change for so many is real,” Porter stated.

Ben McManus was the Master of Ceremonies at the event, and stated:

“We invite you to join the Communist Party in the epic time as we make good trouble to uproot systemic racism, retool the war economy, tax the rich, address climate change, secure voting rights, and create a new socialist system that puts people, peace and planet before profits.”