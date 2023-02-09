WASHINGTON D.C.—During the State of the Union address on February 7, Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts garnered criticism over a lapel pin he chose to wear promoting the abortion giant, Planned Parenthood, and his love for abortion.

Other members of Congress wore various lapel pins in the shape and likeness of crayons for the childcare crisis, the American flag, or a favorite cause.

Senator Mackey wore a pin that simply read, “Abortion.” A heart replaced the “O” as often done as a symbol of love. He bragged on Twitter about a pin that abortion giant, Planned Parenthood reportedly gave him. He pro-choice voting in favor of abortion percent of the time. Mackey shared his reasoning for wearing the lapel pin prior to the event. Mackey is Catholic.



“I’m wearing my abortion pin from @PPFA to tonight’s State of the Union address. Abortion is essential healthcare and we need to codify this right,” Mackey tweeted.



Governor Mike Huckabee of Arkansas tweeted:



“This is sick and depraved. Celebrating the killing of innocent unborn children. This isn’t a Dem/GOP issue or a right/left. This is the mark of evil. God help us.”



According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, abortion goes directly against the teachings of the Catholic Church. Details on pro-life activities can be found on the USCCB website that reads:



“The Catechism of the Catholic Church states: ‘Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law’ (No. 2271).”