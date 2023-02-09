MALIBU—On Wednesday, February 8, the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s station confrimed that they are investigating a possible kidnapping.

At around 10:30 a.m., police received a call that a group of males put a female inside the trunk of a car against her will at the intersection of Hume Road and Rambla Pacifico Street then drove off.

A description of the suspects and the vehicle have not been released.

It is unknown if any of this was caught of surveillance.

If you have any information regarding this case please contact the Lost Hills Sheriff’s station at (818) 878-1808.





