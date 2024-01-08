WOODLAND HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department are currently investigating a string of businesses that were vandalized in the Woodland Hills region.

Video captured a man tossing a rock at one business. The glass was not shattered as a result of the object being thrown. The LAPD are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime after receiving two other reports on Saturday, January 7 on the 20900 block of Victory Boulevard.

According to CBS Los Angeles, one business owner indicated several other businesses were targeted, all Jewish owned that had damage to their establishments with windows being shattered because of object that were thrown at them. Messages written on the businesses included “Pay Up” or “Glory.” One of the businesses damaged was a dance studio.

The LAPD have not reported any arrests or additional details on a suspect or suspects in any of the incidents.