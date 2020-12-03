MALIBU—Nicknamed “the flying tomato” for his red hair, X game gold medalist, snowboarding and skateboarder Shaun White has sold his Malibu estate. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and sold for $8 million.

White originally put the house up for sale back in June 2019 asking price $12.75 million then dropped the price to $10.99 million just in January, finally settling for $4.75 million less than the original asking price and a loss of $2.75 million than what White originally paid for the house back in 2016.

The beach front home is far off from the icy environment such as the Winter Olympics. The home has 2,164 square feet and “Situated on a bluff top, the house was first built in 1948 and has been “meticulously remodeled with the utmost attention to detail,” Aaron Kirman, star of the CNBC reality series Listing Impossible.

The home has walls of windows that allow natural lighting to complement large dining and living areas along with a fireplace.

The color of the walls were white but with accents of grey furniture paired together in various rooms throughout the house. Black and white photos hang tall on the walls. Tables and some cabinets have the clean smooth dark oak look.

“A breakfast nook is nestled inside the gourmet kitchen, where plenty of counter space and professional-level appliances create a comfortable setting to cook or hang out” people magazine.

The listed property comes with a private in ground pool, grilling area with an overhead Terrance, and view of the Pacific Ocean.