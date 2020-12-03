CALIFORNIA—A woman was shot and killed in Venice Beach, California, on Tuesday, December 2, in what officials declared a gang-related homicide, a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) spokesman reported. Five male suspects are wanted in connection with the murder.

The incident occurred at around 5:24 P.M. with LAPD officers responding to a call of a shooting near the south windward area of Venice Beach shortly after.

LAPD Officers on scene found the adult female victim unconscious and breathless, officials stated.

Officers speedily gave her medical assistance and requested medical back-up from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) soon after.

LAFD medical units promptly escorted her to a nearby hospital where she was eventually pronounced dead, per LAPD.

Leading up to the shooting, a confrontation had occurred between the victim, her boyfriend and five unidentified men.

The suspects were reported to have fled on foot following the murder and to be wearing hoodies.

Netizen ‘Grace’, of twitter, expressed perplexation and shock following the shooting noting that her friends had been at the crime scene at the time of occurrence.

“Apparently there’s a shooting at Venice Beach right now … my friends are freaking out because they just watched a girl get shot seven times,” Grace said. “My friends were sitting right next to the girl [and] they’re still freaking out … I feel hella bad for the girl and her boyfriend.”

Netizen ‘Aimari90801421’ expressed disdain towards the incident and urged Los Angeles City Councilmen to take action on the matter, tweeting:

“Another gang shooting … Same area as the last one. A woman is dead,” Aimari90801421 said.

“When will you start taking Venice residents calls, emails and petition with 2000 signatures to heart? When a child is caught in the crossfire? Wtf [sic] will it take for you to do your job for ALL OF CD-11?”

Descriptions of the suspects have yet to be released to the public.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470.