MALIBU—On Sunday, November 29, at around 2 a.m., a vehicle slammed into a fire hydrant along Pacific Coast Highway, causing the sheared hydrant to shoot water into the air and flood the westbound side of PCH. The accident forced the closure of all westbound lanes.

District 29 crews had the scene cleared by about 7 a.m. It is still uncertain when repairs will be completed. The two water main leaks were located at 24500 & 25400 Malibu Rd.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, eastbound lanes of PCH closed at Corral Canyon due to a possible sinkhole. Between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., the LASD informed the public that the eastbound lane of PCH at Corral Canyon, PCH at Puerco Canyon and PCH at Corral Canyon re-opened. Malibu Road is still closed at the 25400 block due to a water main break.

According to the city of Malibu, there was water and debris in the roadway. Officials on the scene directed traffic, as Southern California Edison dealt with downed power lines.

In February 2020, a water main break caused a small sinkhole in the Malibu region..