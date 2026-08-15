HOLLYWOOD—If there is one thing people should never, do it is count out it is Sheila Carter on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” This woman never gives up when she sets her sights on something. Sheila has done a 360, the vengeful woman who returned to the canvas a few years back to drop the bomb of all bombs revealing that she is the mother of Dr. Finnegan, shot and ‘killed’ her son, shot and almost killed his wife Steffy Forrester, and caused all other sorts of mayhem before finally turning over a new leaf if you believe it.

Sheila has done some wicked stuff, but she has also done a rehabilitation, not only saving Steffy’s daughter from the ocean, but a bunch of other things in the process. Then she had to deal with the fact that her husband, Deacon was having an affair behind her back with her mortal enemy, Taylor Hayes. Yeah, that was a very difficult pill to swallow; it resulted in Sheila giving Deacon what he wanted: a divorce.

All she wanted in return was her former lover to have his current lover try to get her a chance to bond with Finn and her granddaughter. Of course, Sheila has history with Taylor and Steffy, but those ladies also have history with Brooke Forrester. Brooke hasn’t killed anyone, but she has committed some dastardly deeds to her enemies. Imagine Sheila finding a way to get on the same flight as her son to Monaco, as he and Steffy hoped to have some time apart from the mayhem of Los Angeles.

I hate to say it, but the writers REALLY have to give Finn a storyline. This guy doesn’t do much but follow his wife around and share smooches when it’s convenient. Finn is easily the most one-dimensional character “The Bold and the Beautiful” has ever had. He has no personality, and nothing makes him tick more than Sheila and that’s only because that impacts his wife, Steffy.

For once, I would love to see Finn do something that doesn’t require Steffy’s approval. Finn did you truly think Sheila was going to fly half-way around the world to only turn right back around because you said so? Of course she was going to stick around Monaco, the problem is that you didn’t share with your wife, that your crazy mother tagged along in the process.

With Deacon proposing marriage to Taylor, that will only push Sheila closer to the edge of darkness. I mean you too have only been dating for a few months and you’re already thinking marriage. Yeah, something doesn’t feel right there. From a distance, Sheila watched Finn and Steffy embrace at that iconic church in Monaco where they were reunited. What does Sheila have planned? We will have to wait and see.

In other news, Brooke and Ridge are still whining that they have another Fashion House that is forcing Forrester Creations to have to be creative. Enter, RJ and his plan to utilize Electra as the new young face of Forrester Creations. Got to admit it’s a genius idea, but it will only intensify the battle with Logan. FYI Brooke, Katie didn’t steal your daughter, Hope left FC because she was not valued and it was long overdue to say the least. I love this war between the fashion houses, but I’m sick of the whining from FC; this is business and you just got one-upped, take it in stride and simply strike back.