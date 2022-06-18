SANTA MONICA— On June 9, 2022, Shell gas station manager, John Szczecina, made a costly error by posting the daily gas price on the sign as $0.69 a gallon rather than $6.99 a gallon. This ended up costing the gas station owners thousands of dollars and Szczecina his job.





The error at the pump happened at the Rancho Cordona station in Santa Monica, California. The mishap took place at a time when gas prices are at the highest price in U.S. history.



Many customers took advantage of the “sale.” The news took social media by storm. Long lines were forming at the gas station with people at the pump were calling family and friends to get in on the deal.





“I made a mistake,” Szczecina told reporters, “And I thought, ‘This, is a nightmare,’ he said.



“I put all three prices on there, except the diesel. The last one kind of didn’t go. So, I just took responsibility for it and said yeah, it’s my fault, and I’m to blame,” Szczecina told ABC News Fresno station KFSN.



Szczecina indicated that he did not blame others for taking advantage of the low-priced gas, relaying that, he would have done the same.



Szczecina started a GoFundMe to pay back the money lost by the gas station.



Paula Jackson, the sister of John Szczecina, started a separate GoFundMe page for her brother stating, “My brother is John Szczecina…. “We have been advised to put together a separate go fund me for him because he is raising all this money to give back to the gas company which he will do, but meanwhile he’s out of work.” Full text may be found on the GoFundMe page



On June 15, 2022, Paula Jackson, Organizer of the GoFundMe, gave thanks to all the donors. Jackson was able to raise of $20,000. The recent list of donors shows 931 donations with the largest individual donation being $1,000.



“Thank you all who have donated and sent encouraging words! We are halfway there!

We are looking forward to giving the check to the owners of the Shell gas station. John is doing this because it is the right thing to do,” said Jackson.



