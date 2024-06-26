SHERMAN OAKS—On Thursday, June 20, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department, West Valley Division responded to a radio call of domestic violence between a man and a woman in the 6700 block of Etiwanda Avenue. Reports indicate a couple at the Villa Tarzana condominiums, were fighting. Soon after officers arrived the fight became deadly.



According to an LAPD press release, a woman who answered the door, was the wife, and batter victim, of her husband, later identified as 45-year-old, Marlon Jimenez. The victim admitted to police that they had a history of domestic violence. She then escorted officers into the bedroom where the suspect was.



Responding officers were explaining to the Jimenez what they were doing there, and that they would be handcuffing him. That is when he pulled a knife out of the waistband of his pants and barricaded himself in his bedroom.



Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) and the LASD Crisis Negotiations Team (C.N.I.) responded to the call. According to reports, team members were attempting to get the agitated suspend to comply when they entered the room and found him dead. He had a ligature around his neck that was tied to the bed frame and a loaded 9mm pistol at his side.



The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner investigated the crime scene and confirmed the death of Marlon Jimenez. No officers were injured during the incident. The only reported injuries were those of the victim who had been assaulted by the suspect before committing suicide with the victim and the police on the premises.



According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Locator, Jimenez had an extensive criminal history. There were 22 entries on this individual. He was in jail over a reported misdemeanor in 2023. He was on probation.



In 2022, Jimenez was booked into jail on a felony and bonded out.





