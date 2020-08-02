SHERMAN OAKS— Actor, performance artist and filmmaker Shia LaBeouf has listed his long-time Sherman Oaks home for the price tag of $2.25 million.

The 2,463 square foot home is located at 3971 Deervale Drive and features three bedrooms and three bedrooms.

Other amenities of the home include a two car garage with a gated entry onto the property. The home offers an open floor plan with the dinning room, flowing into the living room with a fireplace. The kitchen offers an island with seating with stainless steel appliances and beverage refrigerator.

The master suite has its own master bathroom with a spa tub and shower with a walk-in closet. One of the two bedrooms has been converted into a library and the second bedroom has its own bathroom and offers immediate access to the backyard, where the sauna is located.

Outside, is where the pool and patio is located with two seating areas with nice views of the city and mountains.

The listing is held by Nick Small and Rodney Wittbrodt of Rodeo Realty.

Shia Saide LaBeouf was born on June 11, 1986 in Los Angeles, California to Shayna and Jeffery LaBeouf, Shia was an only child. In the early 2000s, LaBeouf gained fame and recognition for playing Louis Stevens on Disney Channel’s ‘Even Stevens’, a role that LaBeouf received a Daytime Emmy Award. LaBeouf has starred in films such as ‘Holes‘, ‘Constantine‘, ‘Transformers’, ‘Eagle Eye’ and ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.‘ LaBeouf met girlfriend Mia Goth while filming ‘Nymphomaniac’ in 2012. The couple was married in 2016 in Las Vegas, and split in September of 2018.