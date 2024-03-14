WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, March 12, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) became aware of an internet shooting threat aimed at Taft High School located at 5461 Winnetka Avenue. Los Angeles Police Department (LASD) officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:00 a.m.



The Los Angeles Unified School District sent out a mass voice message to parents informing them that the social media message was not believed to be a viable threat.



“We take the safety and security of our students and our campus very seriously. All statements that raise concerns about the safety of our campus are immediately and thoroughly investigated to ensure the safety of our students. The district will continue to evaluate their safety procedures to ensure the safety of the school community.”



Multiple reports indicate one of the posts said, “School is going to get shot today around 4th period. Stay tuned.” A random photo was accompanied on one of the posts that showed a gun resting on someone’s lap.



Students reportedly went into panic mode when seeing the social media threat posts on their cell phones. Students were seen scaling the chain-linked fence and leaving school.



During the late morning hours of March 12, the Citizen App for Loss Angeles posted video footage on the X social media site Taft Charter School depicting a large police presence, and a long line of parents lining up on Winnetka Avenue to pick up their children.



This is an ongoing investigation. Both the LAPD and the LAUSD School Resource Officers are still looking into the matter.