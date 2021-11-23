HOLLYWOOD—The race is on once again for the holiday shopping. Bargain hunters continue to venture out looking for great deals from computers to flat-screen TV’s. Consumers continue to buy things even on Thanksgiving Day, which is a time to spend with family and friends. Stores are luring consumers with bargains on “Grey Thursday,” interrupting family dinners.

Hard-core shoppers will clip their coupons, throw on their comfiest shoes and brace the crowds. The hunt for bargains can turn the best intentioned, polite individual into a Black Friday savage. Truth be told, there is absolutely no excuse for this unacceptable, rude behavior. Those who do plan to shop early on Thanksgiving or in stores on Black Friday weekend will join the throng of millions looking for sales or markdowns. If you just want to relax and unwind, you can shop online or go to the movies on November 26, instead of shopping.

One of the most hotly anticipated movies of winter 2021 is “House of Gucci” which is also highly tipped to take away some of the big awards at next year’s Oscars. The movie release in theaters on November 24. The film is directed by Ridley Scott, the new biopic is based on the 2001 book which itself is based on the famous fashion family.

The book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. Among the cast for the movie is Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino. Lady Gaga has said she drew from her experience of being abused in her teens when filming the movie. The film touches on the story of love, betrayal and ultimately murder within the famous fashion family. The singer/actress plays Patrizia Reggiani, who served 18 years in jail for hiring a hitman to kill her former husband and label boss Maurizio Gucci. According to published reports, the star revealed she suffered a breakdown as a result of a sexual assault that left her pregnant more than 15 years ago.

Director Ridley Scott checked in on her mental health regularly because he could see she was “traumatizing” herself with her performance, since reliving your trauma for a character is maybe not the healthiest thing, Gaga admitted. In an interview earlier this year, Reggiani herself gave Gaga-who also channeled her own proud Italian ancestry for the role-the thumbs up, describing her as a genius. She later said, she was a bit annoyed the actress did not contact her to meet her-out of respect. The producers later said, they didn’t want the pair to meet as they were “aware of not wanting to endorse or support the awful crime.”

Cut to March 27, 1995, and a hitman fatally shot the 46-year-old Maurizio in his office lobby near Milan’s fashion district-prompting an investigation into his murder that would take years to resolve-in spite of Reggiani being an immediate suspect. Named the Black Widow, as the press called her-she received a 26-year prison sentence for her role in the death, although she maintains her innocence.

She currently lives in Milan, supported by an annual grant from Maurizio’s estate, and can occasionally be seen wandering around the city’s upscale boutiques with her pet macaw, Bo, on her shoulder. Angelina Jolie was notably slated for the role when Martin Scorsese had plans to develop Reggiani’s story for the film more than a decade ago.

Rose’s Scoop: The holiday of peace, the celebration of work and the simple life…a true festival of sharing and caring. A day of reflection and being appreciative and thankful for all we have been given. Sometimes we forget how blessed we are. Wishing everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving.