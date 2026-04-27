INDIO– A massive wind storm delayed Day 2 of Stagecoach on Saturday, April 25.

The Stagecoach Country Music Festival was temporarily postponed and evacuated on Saturday due to high winds.

It happened around 8 p.m, as Little Big Town was finishing their set on the Mane Stage. The winds increased to a point where it was no longer safe to spectators. Goldenvoice, the concerts promoter, decided to delay the concert due to safety reasons.

It was the right choice.

The concert started ninety minutes later with Lainey Wilson taking the Mane Stage.

“We came to Stagecoach to have a good time, and that’s what we are going to do.”, she stated defiantly to the crowd and Mother Nature. Way to go Lainey- stay true to your character.

The majority of the crowd felt the same way. Paul Roberts from nearby La Quinta summed up the feeling of the crowd when he stated, ” we have been here since one o’clock, so what’s another hour?”. He went on to say, ” we want to have fun, but we don’t anyone to get hurt.”

On the music front Little Big Town had the crowd singing along with their big hit , ” Girl Crush.” Brett Young gave a spirited performance on the Mane Stage on Sunday, as did Brooks and Dunn.

When they sang their iconic song , ” Red Dirt Road,” the crowd sang a whole verse and sounded like 50,000 people knew the words. After that song he spoke to the crowd and said, ” When we wrote that song , it sounded pretty good and I thought we might be on to something, but hearing you guys respond to it and sing it out here that’s what makes it really good”.

To summarize it was a wild west adventure. Overall the crowd showed their true cowboy and cowgirl spirit by having a great three day weekend. The fantastic music, comradiere and

the party vibe and energy made for a great festival. The outstanding food, music and vendors didn’t hurt either. All that’s left to say is YEE-HAW, see you at Stagecoach 2027!