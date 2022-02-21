HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A SigAlert was triggered on Monday, February 14, due to a traffic collision caused by a driver heading the wrong way on the US-101 freeway, just north of Wilton Place.

At approximately 11:58 a.m., California Highway Patrol, Central Los Angeles received a call that the wrong-way driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on the 101 and collided with five other vehicles.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Morgan McKean, 54, who was driving a 2011 Toyota Prius, entered the northbound US-101 freeway from the Sunset Boulevard off ramp just before colliding with the other cars, the CHP indicated to Canyon News.

McKean was transported to Cedars Senai to be treated for major, but non-life-threatening injuries. Out of the other five drivers involved – ages 22, 47, 48, 49 and 68 – only three sustained injuries, all of which were minor.

The collision and events that transpired are still under investigation by California Highway Patrol, Central Los Angeles.