UNITED STATES—It is that time of year, graduation season. That means preschoolers, kindergartners, middle schoolers, high schoolers and college students walking across that stage completing their studies. Yes, graduations are indeed underway and the question that continues to rise over and over again: what is the perfect gift.

Look, we are not going to sugarcoat anything. When it comes to graduations CASH IS KING. It always has been and will always be. Why? You really cannot go wrong when it comes to cash, when you attempt to get a gift, you always run into issues of the person not liking what has been received.

With kids you might be able to get away with a gift, in particular a toy, candy or a gift card. Hate to say it, but purchasing items for younger children is always much easier and fun compared to tweens, teens and college aged students. How do I know this? I’m in the midst of deciding what gifts to give family members who are about to graduate. I have one who is going into high school and then I have another who is heading into college.

I thought at first I was going to purchase the middle-schooler an expensive purse considering they are a bit of a fashionista. Now that I reflect on that, I think it might be wiser to consider just giving them money, but what is the cutoff? I mean $25 seems too low, $50 seems about the perfect amount, whereas a $100 seems a bit too much if you ask me. I would argue the $100 is a fitting gift for a high school students, not a middle-schooler.

Why? How often is a middle-schooler, actually wise with the money they receive? Most I know spent it faster-than when they receive it. So why just deliver money that is not going to be well spent? Then again, who am I to tell someone how to spend money they receive?

The high school student is where things get interesting because they believe money grows on trees and the reality is, it does not. I’m trying to recall the monetary gifts I received when I graduated from college. I think my parents each gave me $100, but with everyone else it was between $25 to $50 perhaps a bit more on certain situations.

When it was all said and done, I think I may have had close to $750 to $1000. That is a lot of money for an 18-year-old. I’m a firm believer you give what you can. I more so had a going away party for college where I amounted more money to help for tuition and everyday expenses. That is where the gifts can be expensive, when you’re dealing with a college graduate, you really do want to celebrate them because it a big feat to accomplish.

Be honest if you’re graduating from college what do you want? Perhaps a car, rent paid in full for several months, or cash, and in most cases, you want a lot of cash. I do recall my college graduation vividly because I was the first in my family to make it happen. As a result, I easily got $500 from both of my parents and a plethora of money from my siblings, aunts, uncles and family friends. When it was said and done cash wise, I earned over $5,000.

Again, how much you give is completely up to you. Give what you can, but don’t feel compelled to do more than what you are capable of doing. When it comes to any sort of graduation it’s all about the celebration itself, not so much about what you receive. Trust me I know, the time spent is more important than what you receive.

Written By Jason Jones