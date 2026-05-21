WEST HOLLYWOOD—On May 20, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station released a public safety update announcing deputies responded to separate incidents at businesses in the 8800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard on May 13 and May 14 that resulted in multiple arrests.

On May 13, deputies arrived at a business in response to a complaint an individual slapped a person and made criminal threats against them.

Security tried to remove the individual, but the suspect is alleged to have thrown “glass and other items at patrons and later became involved in a fight with a pedestrian,” who was outside the business, the LASD West Hollywood Station stated.

The suspect was located and arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats.

On May 14, deputies responded to a physical struggle between two people at a business. A bystander, “who intervened during the fight, sustained injuries and was transported”, to the hospital to be treated for injuries, authorities reported.

The victim’s name and condition are unknown, but the suspect was arrested. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed felony charges in both cases, but the names of the suspects have not been released.

On May 10, a brawl erupted between the owners of two hot dog carts at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard. A series of brawls have occurred at night in West Hollywood’s Rainbow District, including one at Trunks Bar on May 14.

According to the WeHo Times, a brawl occurred outside Micky’s West Hollywood on May 18, and Saturday, May 16, where deputies responded to a fight that occurred in the 8900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.