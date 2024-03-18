LOS ANGELES—On Sunday, March 17, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the family of Marilyne Denise Adams and the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Marilyne was last seen on March 15, around 8:30 a.m., on the 7700 block of Ethel Avenue where she resides. She has not been seen or heard from since. Marilyne has Dementia and her family is very concerned for her safety.

She is described as a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. Marilyne was last seen wearing a red wig, brown jacket, black leggings, and black boots with a flower on them.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Marilyne Denise Adams is asked to contact North Hollywood Community Police Station, at (818) 754-8301. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.