LOS ANGELES—On Sunday, March 17, the Los Angeles Police Department indicated they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The LAPD reported that homicide detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a deadly shooting that killed a 22-year-old man.

On March 15, around 9:15 p.m., Foothill Area patrol officers responded to a radio call of an Assault with a Deadly Weapon Shooting on the 8600 block of Morehart Avenue. When the officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound as he sat inside his vehicle that crashed into another parked vehicle.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin. There is no suspect information.

Anyone with details about this incident is asked to contact Valley Bureau Homicide detectives, at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.