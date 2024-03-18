SANTA MONICA—On Friday, March 15, Lt. Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department informed Canyon News via email they are searching for a sexual assault suspect who is still at large.

On March 1, a sexual assault occurred of a lone female who was waiting for a ride in the 1700 block of Ocean Park Boulevard. At about 8:15 p.m., the male suspect approached the victim as he was pulling down his pants and making lewd statements. The victim turned to leave the area when the suspect grabbed her from behind and began touching the victim inappropriately over her clothing.

The victim struggled with the suspect and was able to free herself and flee the area. The suspect was caught on surveillance camera leaving the location.

The Santa Monica Police Department is asking anyone with details about this incident or individual to contact SMPD Detective Tavera at Ismael.Tavera@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Gradle at Ryan.Gradle@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.