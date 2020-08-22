SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica College will feature “NASA’s return to the moon” and “Equinoxes and solstices” in their two planetarium shows in September.

On Friday, September 11 and Friday, September 25, a virtual show named “Project Artemis Update” will be performed online by Santa Monica College’s John Drescher Planetarium. The show is going to be on live from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. for free. The content will be NASA’s “long-awaited return to the Moon,” and they commented they “will examine the plans for Project Artemis, and try to make educated guesses at the probability of a human lunar return by 2024.”



On Friday, September 18, the planetarium will present an online show named “TILT! Equinoxes and Solstices Explained.” The show will be live from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. for free. This year’s Autumnal Equinox is on September 20, and the show allows the audience the opportunity to understand the Equinox. “The show will try to remedy this disconnect from the natural world, as well as dispel some myths, like the egg-standing-on-end story,” stated Santa Monica College.

Jim Mahon, Senior Planetarium Lecturer​ says on the website that currently the planetarium is using the Zoom platform, and invitation links to the online events are posted on Thursday before.

For more information contact www.smc.edu/planetarium or call (310) 434-3005.